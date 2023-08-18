Diri Receives 2,136 NYSC Corps Members In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has received 2,136 Corps members deployed to the State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) under the 2023 Batch B, stream II for their mandatory service year.

Recieving them at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Boro Town on Friday, he charged the newly sworn-in corps members to render quality service to the state and the nation at large expressing hope that they will not disappoint Nigeria.

Represented by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on NYSC Matters, Wisdom Poyeri, Governor Diri said ” I urge you all to participate actively in all camp activities to boost your citizenship, leadership skills.

I assure you that my administration will continue to support the scheme to achieve its set aims.

He assured them of adequate security and welfare as well as a conducive environment to serve the nation.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs Okpalifo Obiageli Charity in her introductory address disclosed that the 2,136 corps members deployed to the state are being registered and gradually adjusting to the demands of the orientation exercise.

She used the medium to thank Governor Douye Diri for the ongoing construction of two additional hostels in the camp and urged early completion of work to aid the deployment of more corps members to the state.

The highlight of the event was the administration of National and NYSC Pledges on the corps members by the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Maltide Abrakasa Ayemieye.

Top government functionaries, representatives of Service Commanders, and Traditional rulers were among the dignitaries at the occasion.