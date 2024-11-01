Diri Presents N689.44bn 2025 Budget To Assembly

Share

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday presented a budget of N689,440,348,916.30 for 2025 to the House of Assembly.

Diri said the implementation of the budget would require some level of efficiency and synergy in government activities across ministries, departments and agencies.

Giving the expenditure breakdown of the budget in some of the sectors, the governor said N178, 761,880,407.32 was budgeted for Works and Infrastructure; Education N47,111,696,198.40 and Sports N37,850,000,000,00.

