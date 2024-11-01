New Telegraph

November 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Diri Presents N689.44bn…

Diri Presents N689.44bn 2025 Budget To Assembly

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday presented a budget of N689,440,348,916.30 for 2025 to the House of Assembly.

Diri said the implementation of the budget would require some level of efficiency and synergy in government activities across ministries, departments and agencies.

Giving the expenditure breakdown of the budget in some of the sectors, the governor said N178, 761,880,407.32 was budgeted for Works and Infrastructure; Education N47,111,696,198.40 and Sports N37,850,000,000,00.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Rivers Targets Improved Environment For Investors
Read Next

Don’t Waste Time Fighting Obaseki, Ganduje Advises Okpebholo
Share
Copy Link
×