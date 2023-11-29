Diri Presents N480.9bn 2024 Budget To Bayelsa Assembly

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 budget of N480.99 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Presenting the appropriation bill christened: “Budget of Sustainable and Shared Prosperity,” Governor Diri recalled that in October 2023, the assembly approved the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF and FSP) for the state.

He explained that the budget proposal was predicated on the assumptions contained in the approval of the assembly.

He said, “Mr. Speaker, I wish to present the 2024 budget estimates to the House. We are guided by the desire to prepare a realistic, implementable, and prioritised budget, which is a reflection of the aspirations and wishes of critical stakeholders, and the economic realities in the country.

“I hereby present to you the 2024 budget with a total size of ₦480,993,632,369.00.”

He said the 2024 estimates would be funded through statutory allocation, Value Added Tax, 13% derivation, internally generated revenue and other capital receipts.

On proposed expenditure, Diri said total personnel cost would gulp N69.120 billion representing 14.37%, total overhead cost N54.096 billion representing 32.04% while total capital expenditure was put at N257.777 billion.

Giving a breakdown of the sectoral allocation, the state’s helmsman stated that the Works and Infrastructure Ministry got the lion’s share of N141.837 billion followed by that of Education, which got N49.888 billion.

Also, the sum of N26.41 billion was earmarked for the Ministry of Health, Environment got N15.554 billion while Agriculture and Natural Resources was allotted N14.886 billion.

Youths and Sports Ministry got N7.656 billion, Lands and Housing N6.876 billion while the Ministry of Power was allotted N6.49 billion among other ministries.

Diri also reviewed the 2023 budget performance, which he said achieved considerable success and consistency in critical areas such as, security, education health, agriculture, human capacity building, infrastructure development among others.

“We built and upgraded health facilities across all LGAs and health-related tertiary institutions, including completion and furnishing of the first psychiatric hospital in Bayelsa State.

“Also, in partnership with Fly Zipline, we established a health chain distribution system to cater for drug distribution and emergency health matters using drones.

“The Health Insurance Scheme enrolment is also growing by the day. As at 2020, our mobilisation was limited to the public service. We went further in 2023 to launch the “Diri Care” programme, which boosted the enrolment of the informal sector.

“The total enrolment as at November 2023 is 149,067 with civil servant enrollees totaling 118,030, vulnerable population 27,803, and the informal sector 3,134.

“We have in the past three years ensured that the Civil Service is given the necessary attention (including the prompt payment of salaries and regular promotions) for an effective work force, and to enhance the economic and social development of the state because ours is predominantly a civil service State.

“In addition, this administration consistently ensured that the entitlement of our senior citizens (by way of pensions and gratuities) are paid promptly. Over N3.3billion was spent on gratuities and N10.8billion for pensions in 2023.

“Let me assure you that, even in the coming year, we will continue to meet our obligations to the senior citizens within the limits of available resources.”

In his remarks, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere commended the Prosperity Administration for its commitment to development of the state as well as maintaining a harmonious relationship with the three arms of government.

Ingobere, who particularly applauded the governor for prudent management of the state’s resources in executing project, also congratulated him on his recent victory and re-election in the November 11 governorship poll in the state.

He assured that the 7th Assembly under his leadership would ensure timely passage of the budget estimate within three weeks.