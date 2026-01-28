Activities to honour the legacies of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, kicked off on Tuesday with a variety of sporting events at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

A statement issued by Daniel Alabrah,

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Diri, stated that the events included a novelty football match, athletics, tug-of-war contest by civil servants, traditional wrestling and para-wrestling bouts.

In the novelty football game, Bayelsa Queens played out a goalless draw against a selected side of the Bayelsa State All-Stars team.

‎Governor Douye Diri, who was accompanied by his wife, Justice Patience Diri, and other dignitaries, including National Assembly members, took the ceremonial kickoff.

The Chairman of the funeral committee and Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, who spoke to journalists at the stadium, said the committee started the funeral activities with sporting events to honour the late deputy governor and in remembrance of his immense contribution to sports development in the state.

Ewhrudjakpo supervised the Ministry of Sports until his sudden demise on December 11, 2025 at the age of 60.

In attendance were Senator Benson Agadaga representing Bayelsa East, House of Representatives members, Chief Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency), Dr. Mitema Obordor (Ogbia), Oforji Oboku (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma), Engr. Rodney Ambaiowei (Southern Ijaw) and Mrs. Marie Ebikake (Nembe/Brass).

Also present were Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, member representing Sagbama Constituency 3, Mrs. Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, and her Yenagoa Constituency 1 counterpart, Chief Ayibanengiyefa Egba.

Others were two former Speakers of the State Assembly, Prince Boyelayefa Debekeme, and Peremobowei Ebebi, who was also a former deputy governor, chairman of the state caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Dennis Otiotio as well as the chairman of the state traditional rulers council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Daniel Iyama and other top government functionaries.

‎As part of the four-day funeral programme, a Day of Tribute will hold at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Yenagoa, today, Wednesday, January 28, 2025.‎