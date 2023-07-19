Diri offers 2023 Time Magazine awardee, Ogoina, N40m research grant

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has awarded a N40 million research grant to Prof. Dimie Ogoina, a recipient of the Time Magazine “2023 100 Most Influential Persons in the World.”

Diri made the pronouncement on Monday when Ogoina, accompanied by members of the central planning committee for celebrating the recipient, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

Diri, who applauded Ogoina for his dedication to duty, noted that the Chief Medical Director of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital at Okolobiri was instrumental to the few deaths recorded in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world in 2020.