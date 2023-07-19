New Telegraph

July 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Diri offers 2023…

Diri offers 2023 Time Magazine awardee, Ogoina, N40m research grant

  • July 19, 2023
  • 1 minute read

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has awarded a N40 million research grant to Prof. Dimie Ogoina, a recipient of the Time Magazine “2023 100 Most Influential Persons in the World.”

Diri made the pronouncement on Monday when Ogoina, accompanied by members of the central planning committee for celebrating the recipient, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

Diri, who applauded Ogoina for his dedication to duty, noted that the Chief Medical Director of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital at Okolobiri was instrumental to the few deaths recorded in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world in 2020.

Post Views: 26

Read Previous

Study: Biotech firm aims to make lab-grown babies
Read Next

First Lady renames National Women Center after Maryam Babangida