Diri Mourns As Women Affairs Commissioner, Bidei, Dies

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, yesterday confirmed the death of her counterpart in the Women Affairs Ministry, Mrs. Elizabeth Bidei, in a statement.

Koku-Obiyai, condoled with the bereaved family, particularly the widower, Chief Jackson Bidei, and their children.

She said the governor and indeed the government were saddened by the sad occurrence, and would miss her wise counsel.

The spokesperson said her deceased colleague would be remembered for her dedication and commitment to make positive impacts on the lives of others especially the women folks in the state.

She said: “Our hearts go out to the bereaved family. Our prayers are with them during this profoundly difficult time of grief.”

