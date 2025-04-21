Diri, Lokpobiri, PANDEF, Others Pay Tributes To Bayelsa Monarch At 90

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, have lauded the virtues of Pa Jonathan Alagba, the Amananaowei (paramount ruler) of Ikibiri Town in Ekpetiama Kingdom, Yenagoa Local Government Area, as he marked his 90th birthday over the weekend.

Speaking at the celebration in Yenagoa, Governor Diri described the nonagenarian as an exemplary community leader, teacher, and family man whose life of discipline and service had positively shaped both his family and society.

The governor noted that his administration would continue to honour elders and fathers who have played meaningful roles in the development of Bayelsa and Nigeria.

“Pa Alagba does not even look 90 years old — it feels like he is just five years my elder brother,” Diri remarked, drawing laughter from the audience. “As a state, we must celebrate our fathers and elders who have raised their children in the way they should go, and whose positive contributions endure through the generations.”

Diri further praised the monarch for raising responsible children, including Tonye Alagba, Managing Director of NNPC Engineering & Technical Company Limited (NETCO), describing their achievements as a reflection of their father’s values.

“I use this opportunity to call on all Bayelsans, especially parents, to emulate this family. When you bring children into this world, do not abandon them. Train them well and only have the number you can adequately nurture,” the governor advised.

In his remarks, Minister Lokpobiri underscored the importance of honouring elders who have lived impactful lives. He commended God for blessing Pa Alagba with longevity, good health, and a sound mind, noting that the success of the monarch’s children, particularly Tonye Alagba, stands as a testament to the values instilled by their father.

“Tonye is one of the finest gifts to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, especially NNPCL. Knowing him tells me all I need to know about the quality of the father who raised him,” Lokpobiri added.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion and National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ambassador Boladei Igali, hailed Pa Alagba’s life as a blessing to the community and the state. He described attaining 90 years as a rare gift from God and wished the monarch a long and peaceful reign.

Similarly, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, alongside his predecessor, the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, sent goodwill messages, congratulating the celebrant on reaching such a significant milestone.

In his response, Pa Jonathan Alagba expressed deep gratitude to Governor Diri, the Minister, dignitaries, and guests for honouring him on his special day, offering prayers for long life and good health for all who celebrated with him.

Governor Diri was accompanied to the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Irorodamie Komonibo; Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai; Commissioner for Environment, Ben Ololo; Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemepado; General Manager of the Bayelsa State Housing and Property Development Authority, Tonye Isenah; and other senior government officials.

