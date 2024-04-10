Diri: Let Tolerance Reflect In Us

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has felicitated with muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festivities. Diri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, yesterday, said the month-long Ramadan fast, which culminates in Eid-el-Fitr, was a period for Muslims to reflect on the lessons of tolerance, love and sacrifice that the celebration typifies.

The Bayelsa governor stated that as one of the key pillars of Islam, the Ramadan was important for developing the virtues of self-renunciation in every true Muslim. He said: “Again, I wish our Muslim brethren a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration.”