Diri Lauds Nigerian Army, Other Security Agencies

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has again commended the officers and men of the 16th Brigade of the Nigerian Army for their show of professionalism and commitment while working for the peace and security of the state.

Governor Diri gave the commendation over the weekend while speaking as a special guest of honour at this year’s West African Social Activities (WASA) event of the Nigerian Army at the Brigade headquarters in Yenagoa.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, also acknowledged the contributions of other security agencies, describing the synergy existing between the Nigerian Army and other security services as topnotch and productive.

He said Bayelsa would not have been ranked as one of the safest states for living, investments and other socio-economic activities in the country without the sacrifices being made by the Nigerian Army and its sister security agencies.

According to him, the efforts, professionalism and commitment to duty being displayed by the military officers were quite commendable, assuring that the government would continue to support the Brigade and other security agencies to do what was needed to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

Governor Diri also commended the spouses of the military officers for their understanding and support, and underscored the importance of the yearly WASA event which helps to improve military and civilian relations.

The state Chief Executive who called for better cooperation between the military and their host communities, urged all security agencies to work harder to make Bayelsa the unarguably safest state in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Doubara Atasi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, it reads that: “We are very grateful in Bayelsa State for the sacrifices of the officers and men of the 16th Brigade of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies which have made Bayelsa one of the most peaceful states in this country. And we don’t take it for granted.”

“You have made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that our state remains the most peaceful state in the south-south and in the whole country. And so, we want to commend you again, today.”

“So the government and people of Bayelsa State are very grateful and happy for the officers and men of the 16th Brigade and the sister agencies for making Bayelsa safe and calm.”

“There is no #EndBadGovernance, or end this or end that protest in Bayelsa. That did not happen in Bayelsa because of your professionalism, resilience and dedication to duty.”

“Our commitment as a government will continue to be, that of giving support to you to enable you to do all that you need to do. We are ready to do our bit as a government. We will not be tired of bringing out our head for us to wear a thinking cap to reason together on how we can reshape our security strategy.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Brigade Commander of the 16th Brigade, Brig. Gen. Oluremi Obolo explained that the West African Social Activities (WASA) event was an age-long sociocultural activity celebrated annually in all military formations in the Nigerian Army.

Brigadier General Obolo said the event was meant to bring soldiers of all ranks together, with their families and civilian friends to integrate, socialize and mix friendly away from routine regimental life, and to formally mark the end of the year’s training and operational activities.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, by whose directive the celebration was marked, Governor Douye Diri, and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and other dignitaries who contributed to the success of the programme.

