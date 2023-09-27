Diri Greets Muslims On Eid-El-Maulud

As Muslim faithful all over the world celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, on the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, noted that the Feast of Eid-el-Maulud is a celebration of love and a time to reflect on the Prophet’s teachings on unity, compassion, and peace.

He enjoined adherents of Islam in the state to always strive to be their brother’s keeper, show practical love, and ensure peaceful co-existence with others.

“On this auspicious moment of the celebration of the Feast of Eid-el-Maulud, I felicitate with my Muslim brothers in the state and across Nigeria.

“As they mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad, it is also a time of reflection on his great ideals and teachings on love, and unity. compassion and peace.

“I implore adherents of the faith to demonstrate practical love, and patriotism and ensure peaceful co-existence with others. The principles of good neighbourliness and being a brother’s keeper are best manifested in a season like this.

“Bayelsa remains a home for all. It is a state where, as stipulated in the Nigerian Constitution, everyone freely practices their religion without hindrance or let. And our administration has been consistent in encouraging freedom of worship and association.

“As the November 11 governorship election approaches, let us eschew every form of violent conduct and continue to maintain the existing peace in the state.

“May this Eid celebration bring greater prosperity and joy to you all and to our state.”