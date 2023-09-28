Diri Greets Muslim Ummah

As Muslims faithful all over the world celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday congratulated the Muslim ummah on the occasion of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said the occasion of the Eid-el- Maulud is a celebration of love and a time to reflect on the prophet’s teachings on unity, compassion and peace.

He enjoined adherents of Islam to always strive to be their brothers’ keeper, show practical love and ensure peaceful co-existence with others.

“On this auspicious moment of the celebration of the feast of Eid-el-Maulud, I felicitate with my Muslim brothers in the state and across Nigeria. “As they mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad, it is also a time of reflection on his great ideals and teachings on love, unity, compassion and peace.”