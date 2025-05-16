Diri Goes Hard On Cultism, Directs Vc To Expel Culprits

Share

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Friday, gave a stern warning to students engaging in cult activities at the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area to withdraw from the institution or be ready for expulsion.

Diri also directed the Vice Chancellor and the institution’s management to fish out culprits and dismiss anyone found culpable.

The Bayelsa governor gave the directive during the NDU 7th Combined Convocation following recent incidents of students’ cult rivalry that reportedly claimed lives in the community.

It was the second time in a week that the governor had issued such a warning.

He gave a similar directive to security agencies in the state and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice on Wednesday during the state executive council meeting to speedily prosecute anyone arrested for cult-related crimes in the state.

He restated his call on students to avoid cultism, stressing that there was no room for such activities in universities, but rather it is a place for character building and learning.

He said: “Recently, I spoke to the Vice Chancellor about the resurgence of cultism in this university. May I use this opportunity to warn those who did not come here for learning and character building to on their own withdraw.

“There should be no room for cultism in this university. I have given the Vice Chancellor a charge as the Visitor to this institution, and as government, I have also charged all security agencies in the state. Anyone found engaging in cultism in this university, do not hesitate to apply the sanctions.”

Diri assured the institution that 25 years after it was established by the Diepreye Alamieyeseigha administration, his government will actively contribute to the narrative that will shape it for the next 25 years.

He said having done the ground breaking of the 5000-seater convocation arena and the Faculty of Environmental Sciences building before the ceremony commenced, these were tangible expressions of his government’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence.

He assured that under his administration, facilities in the institution will adhere to accreditation standards set by the National Universities Commission and the relevant regulatory councils and boards.

“As I reflect on this momentous occasion, my joy is indeed amplified by the knowledge that, as a government, we are in our modest way actively contributing to the narrative that will shape the next 25 years for this pioneer tertiary institution.

“It is notable that the Faculty of Environmental Science complex boasts a comprehensive range of facilities, featuring 24 classrooms, 18 design studios, 6 modelling studios, 6 workshops/laboratories, and a state-of-the-art lecture theatre with a seating capacity of 300.”

