‎Diri Expresses Disappointment Over Inability To Meet December Power Mandate

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has expressed disappointment over the state’s inability to provide electricity from the Gas Turbine as he promised earlier in 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that the governor had assured all that the state was going to celebrate Christmas with power from the gas turbine.

He, however, urged patience on the ongoing installation of the state’s independent power project.

The 60-megawatt gas turbine project, whose installation commenced in October this year, was earlier scheduled to be completed by December but suffered some logistical delay.

He called on people of the state to have an open mind about the project, which he said now requires a new completion date due to unforeseen challenges.

‎

‎Governor Diri, who undertook an on-the-spot-assessment of the project at Elebele in Ogbia Local Government Area on Wednesday, said like other Bayelsans, he was also disappointed that the December completion deadline could not be met.

He, however, stated that his reaction to the delay had been that of understanding rather than being angry, as had been noticed, particularly on social media.

The state’s helmsman implored the people to appreciate the work of the engineers, stressing that a minor mistake was capable of jeopardising the millions of dollars expended on the project.

‎

‎Governor Diri gave a thumbs up to the technical partners, Jampur Group, and its team on ground, as well as the Managing Director of the Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited, Engr. Olice Kemenanabo, saying they were working around the clock to ensure the job was completed.

‎

A statement on Wednesday by Daniel Alabrah, his Chief Press Secretary, reads: “You can see I have gone round the whole facility. It was based on the working agreement and information available at my disposal that I gave the December date.

“But as it is with every human endeavour, we must all have an open mind when it comes to issues, particularly technical matters like this.

‎

‎”I am as disappointed as any other Bayelsan because I believed that we were going to celebrate the 2025 Christmas with our own independent power, but it turned out not to be so.

‎

‎”I call on Bayelsans to have an open mind. These technical experts are working virtually 24 hours, but delays like this will certainly occur.

‎

“For 29 years, Bayelsa has been in darkness or has endured epileptic power supply. Now that we are getting close to the day of liberation, some people have become impatient. Let us not behave like the proverbial tortoise in the prison for years that asked to be released immediately as the place was smelling the moment he knew it would regain freedom the next day.‎

‎

‎”Those who have been following me on this inspection would know that work has not stopped even for one day since it started. I am sure the job is more than 90 per cent complete. So let us hold our fire.

“Engineer Olice, I am not putting you under any pressure. From the reports I have, Olice is one of the best electrical engineers in Nigeria.

‎

The governor, however, hinted that the government was looking at inaugurating the project during its sixth anniversary in February.

‎

The MD of the Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited, Kemenanabo, who also spoke, said the state was on the right track towards actualising the project and assured that the alignment of the entire system, including the gas generator and alternator, was on course.

‎

He also stated that the remaining two turbines would be delivered to the project site in a few days.

‎

‎Speaking on behalf of the Jampur Group, Mr Sherrif Abu-Anif said the company was in a good position to meet its own end of the bargain and appreciated the state government for playing its part very well.