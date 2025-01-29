Diri Emerges South-South Governors’ Forum Chairman

Share

Governors of the South-South geopolitical have unanimously picked Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, as chairman of the South South Governors Forum.

Diri was elected yesterday during the forum’s meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital. Cross River Governor, Bassey Otu, emerged as vice chairman of the forum.

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, had moved the motion nominating Diri while his Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara, seconded it.

Responding, Diri said his emergence as chairman was a call to higher service and promised to serve the forum and the region diligently. He said it was not an office for him alone but a collective task for all governors of the SouthSouth to move the region forward.

Diri stated that the forum would go beyond issuing communiques to taking action in critical issues that affect the region’s development. He said: “Working together, we have all resolved that our region will not fail. We have seen other regions working while our region was quiet.”

In his opening address, Diri said the objectives of the forum include “fostering greater synergy among our states, and advance regional investments in critical sectors such as security, agriculture, education, power, environment, tourism, and youth empowerment through sports, ICT and entrepreneurship.”

He said it had become imperative to speak with one voice in view of the swiftly changing landscape of the country and the world at large.

According to him, leveraging the strengths and resources of each member state, they could design and implement targeted initiatives that foster sustainable development and prosperity.

He identified SouthSouth regional flight connection as one area of collaboration to ease air travel within the zone.

In their remarks, Governors Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Oborevwori and Fubara appreciated Diri for hosting the meeting and for setting the tone for states to have action plans and delivery timetable on issues agreed on.

