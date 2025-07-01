Diri Congratulates Re-Elected NGE President, Anaba

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has congratulated President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba, on his re-election.

Diri also felicitated with other elected members of the executive committee, who emerged at the weekend during the Guild’s national elective convention in Enugu.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, yesterday, said Anaba’s re-election was an affirmation of the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and media stakeholders. Diri also commended the process that produced the new Exco, which he noted was rancour-free, transparent and credible.

He said: “I extend hearty congratulations to Mr. Eze Anaba on his reelection for another term as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. “I also congratulate other elected members of the Guild’s executive committee.

“It is noteworthy that the electoral committee midwifed a process that was transparent, leading to a free and credible election. “I commend the Guild for achieving another hitch-free transition and urge media practitioners to continue to set the right pace for other institutions to emulate.”

According to the Bayelsa helmsman, the society and indeed Nigeria will make good progress if media practitioners and other stakeholders in the profession robustly play their roles. “The media remains a formidable partner in national development and it must play its role conscientiously.