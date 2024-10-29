Diri Chides FG For Refusing To Pay N’Delta Gas Flare Revenues

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has knocked the Federal Government for failing to remit to Niger Delta states revenues from gas flare fines and royalties paid by oil firms to its coffers.

Diri said the oil producing states and the communities in the region that bear the brunt of gas flaring have been deprived of the revenue accruing to the Federal Government over the years.

He lamented the situation where oil companies situate their administrative offices far from their operational bases and shortchanging states like Bayelsa of personal income and other taxes. Diri spoke during an expanded state executive council meeting during which the final report of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environment Commission (BSOEC) was presented at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Commenting on the report titled; “An Environmental Genocide: Counting the Human and Environmental Cost of Oil in Bayelsa, Nigeria,” he said the impact of oil pollution to both humans and the environment were alarming.

While formally dissolving the commission with effect from October 31, the Bayelsa helmsman said it was saddening to read that; “Bayelsa is estimated to have suffered over a quarter of total recorded instances of oil pollution in Nigeria.

