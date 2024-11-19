Diri Charges New Perm Secs To Perform Optimally

Share

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has charged new permanent secretaries in the state to perform their duties with utmost integrity and accountability in the ministries they are assigned to.

Diri gave this charge on Tuesday during the swearing-in of 15 permanent secretaries inside the State Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa.

The Chief Registrar of the State High Court, who was represented by the Deputy Chief Registrar, Baitimizimo Obiri, administered the Oaths of Office and Allegiance on the permanent secretaries.

While congratulating them for reaching the zenith of their career, the governor stressed that their ability to perform effectively was crucial to the seamless functioning of government.

He also urged them to establish high standards of professionalism and ethics, ensuring that their actions reflect the aspirations and values of the people.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah stated that the governor advised them to be innovative in their approach in finding solutions.

The statement reads:”True leadership lies not just in the decisions that will be made by the commissioner and all other decision-making bodies, but more importantly the implementation of those decisions, and you are at the helm of affairs.”

Diri, who expressed confidence in the top public servants to embrace the challenge of delivering excellence in the civil service, implored them to foster teamwork and maintain open lines of communication, particularly with staff in their ministries.

The governor disclosed that there was pressure on him and his deputy from within and outside the state during the selection of the permanent secretaries but stressed that as a policy of the government, he decided to restore the glory of the public service by following the due process.

He said their selection was based on merit and other criteria, which included a written test organised by the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

The new perm secs are Anengimo Loveday, Claude Gogo, Agnes Oloye, Kemedei Doubra, Raymond Angaye, Omubo Diepreye, Stanley Sokari and Okrinya Samsiso.

Others are Peremoboere Soroh, Poweide Otrofaniowei, Dr Hamilton Ekeke, Ayabowei Enemo, Jonjon Samuel, Mrs Apulu Iyabosa and Mrs Payeboye Lukoh.

