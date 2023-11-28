Diri Calls On Corps Members To Help Govt Develop Host Communities

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has called on Corps members deployed to the state to partner with the state government to ensure a holistic development of their host communities.

He also cautioned Corps members deployed for the 2023 Batch C, Stream II mandatory service year in the state not to indulge in any frivolous relocation.

Governor Diri made the call on Tuesday during the opening/swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Boro Town.

He assured the corps members that the welfare packages provided for them by the state were unprecedented and peculiar.

Represented by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on NYSC Matters, Wisdom Poyeri, he charged the newly sworn-in corps members to render quality service to the state and the nation at large expressing hope that their development will reach all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Governor Diri also urged the corps members to participate actively in all camp activities to boost their citizenship, and leadership skills, assuring that his administration will continue to support the scheme to achieve its set aims.

He assured them of adequate security and welfare as well as a conducive environment to serve the nation.

In her opening remarks, The State Coordinator, Mrs Okpalifo Obiageli Charity disclosed that the corps members deployed to the state are being registered and gradually adjusting to the demands of the orientation exercise.

She commended the State Governor for the ongoing construction of two additional hostels in the camp and appealed for completion in the first quarter of 2024 to provide sufficient accommodation for camp participants.

The highlight of the event was the administration of National and NYSC Pledges on the corps members by the State Chief Judge, Justice Maltide Abrakasa Ayemieye represented by Justice I. Eradiri.