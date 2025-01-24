Diri Assures Corps Members Of Adequate Security During Service Year

Share

The Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has assured the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state that the State Government remains committed to their security and welfare.

He gave this assurance on Friday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Boro Town, during the opening/swearing-in ceremony of 2024 Batch C, stream 2 corps members deployed to the state for national service.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths Development, Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha also enjoined them to key into the vast opportunities in the state for personal development.

He said the state government remains an active and critical stakeholder in the security and welfare packages that will make corps members’ service year experience memorable and unforgettable.

He further welcomed them to the state and urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the service corps. He reminded them of the enormous responsibility that rests on their shoulders.

He said that the NYSC offers a unique platform for the youths to come together, learn from one another and build lasting bonds that transcend diverse backgrounds, orientations and ideologies.

He described the scheme as a chance for corps members to discover themselves, to grow and to develop into capable and compassionate leaders who will shape the future of Nigeria.

” I want to assure you that the Government of Bayelsa State is committed to your safety and well-being. We will do everything in our power to protect and support you throughout your service year.” The Governor assured.

” Our society is at a critical juncture where we are increasingly fragmented along ethnic, religious and geopolitical lines but I have faith in you, my dear corps members that you will be the beacon of hope that our nation so desperately needs.

“You have the power to bring people together to foster unity and promote a sense of common identity that will propel our country forward.” He said.

Earlier In her welcome remarks, the State Coordinator, Okpalifo Obiageli Charity thanked the special guest of honour, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa, collaborating partners and other distinguished guests for their presence.

She highlighted the objectives of the orientation course and advised corps members deployed to the state to embrace the service year with all the seriousness it deserves because careful and deliberate programmes have been well designed to adequately prepare and equip them for optimum performance.

She enjoined them to shun all forms of social vices and actions detrimental to the image of the scheme during orientation courses and in their various places of primary assignments.

She specially thanked the Executive Governor of Bayelsa state for his immense support to NYSC.

Highlights of the event were the administration of National and NYSC Pledges on the corps members by the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Maltida Abrakasa Ayemieye and tug of war special demonstration by the corps members.

