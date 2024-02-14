Diri Assures Bayelsans Of More Projects

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri has reassured the people of the state that his administration is committed to providing them with additional projects.

Diri who spoke during his swearing-in for a second time in office acknowledged that he worked during his first time in government, adding that though he pledged to keep the public informed, he acknowledged that more work needed to be done.

He noted, “We achieved remarkable milestones in various sectors during our first term, we also recognise that there is still more to be done.”

“We can say with humility that in the last four years, we did not merely count the years, we have made the years truly count.”

Diri provided his assessment and said that the state administration has put a lot of effort into making improvements to the state of the roads, schools, and hospitals for the benefit of Bayelsa State as a whole.

He added that along with providing employment possibilities for the populace, the governor also noted that his administration aggressively addressed the state’s security issues and addressed what he called the Niger Delta State’s division.

“Four years later, we can modestly tell ourselves that we have done well. This could not have been possible without your support.

“Like the legendary footballer Pele once said, no individual can win a game by himself alone. The synergy and trust among us made it possible for us to come thus far,” he added.