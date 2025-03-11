Diri Assures Bayelsa NUJ Of Positive Collaboration

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has called on journalists in the state to be objective in their reportage in order to foster development, peace and unity among the people.

Urging them to shun negative reports with divisive tendencies, he assured that his government will collaborate with the media in the state to move the state forward

He further said that the media are partners and critical allies in his administration’s determination to entrench transparency, accountability and openness in governance in Bayelsa.

Giving the assurance on Monday in Government House, when the executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Bayelsa State Council, led by Tonye Yemoleigha paid him a courtesy visit, the governor acknowledged that Journalists are strong agents of democratic accountability in any society.

Congratulating the newly elected Executive of the NUJ, he promised that his Prosperity Government will partner with the media to strengthen good governance and deliver on components of his Prosperity promised.

The Bayelsa Governor directed the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ebiwou koku-Obiyai, to liaise with the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibowei, in order to give the NUJ Secretariat a facelift and also ensure that the issue of flooding in the premises is addressed.

Governor Diri also assured of his support to the proposed Bayelsa Media Summit, which is billed to take place later this month.

Earlier, Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State Council, Tonye Yemoleigha promised that the NUJ will continue to collaborate with the state government and all critical stakeholders within the media space to project positive frames of reports that will sell the Bayelsa brand and attract investors and tourists to the State.

Yemoleigha maintained that media professionals have a central role in the progress and development of any society, explaining that the new NUJ leadership in Bayelsa State is being repositioned to be a frontline participant in state affairs in line with its obligation to society.

Yemoleigha commended the prosperity administration for the ongoing three Senatorial roads projects, which he said will not only open up communities to socioeconomic transformation but also central to tapping the enormous benefits of the Blue Economy surrounding Bayelsa State.

” The newly constructed and rehabilitated roads have imbued serenity and beauty in the State capital, and we pray that your excellency will continue to expand your urban renewal drive.

” We are expressing optimism that the long-awaited gas turbines will be powered to boost the economy of Bayelsa State.

” Like every other Bayelsan, we journalists are anxiously looking forward to their arrival and installation,” he stated

