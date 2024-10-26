Diri Approves N80,000 New Minimum Wage For Bayelsa Civil Servants

Share

…Retirees Get Monthly Pension Raise, N7bn For Gratuity Arrears

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has approved the sum of N80,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state’s civil service with effect from November 1, 2024.

Governor Diri also approved an increase in the monthly pension of retired workers as well as N7 billion to reduce outstanding gratuity liabilities.

His spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, who disclosed these in a statement, said the Bayelsa governor acknowledged the challenging times workers face in the state due to the rise in the cost of living.

The statement read: “To address the harsh times and in line with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment Act 2024), the Prosperity Administration of His Excellency Senator Douye Diri has approved the sum of N80,000 as minimum wage for the state’s workers

“Governor Diri also approved an increase in the monthly pension of state retirees.

“The related consequential adjustments for the various sectors, as agreed with the leadership of Labour in the state, will be implemented.

“To further ameliorate the challenges of our retired senior citizens, His Excellency also approved the payment and reduction of the outstanding gratuity liabilities by Seven Billion Naira.”

Governor Diri appreciated the workers and their leadership for their understanding, patience and commitment to the policies and programmes of the Prosperity Government.

