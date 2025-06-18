Diri Approves N740m Interest-Free Loans For 2 Young Entrepreneurs

Share

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday, approved an interestfree loan of N740 million for two young entrepreneurs. The governor approved the sum of N240 million for Mrs. Tare Korumene, Chief Executive Officer of ECO FIP Nigeria Limited, and N500 million for Winsome DanAdere after an impressive visual presentation of their work during the launch of the Bayelsa E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Programme (BEEP) with the theme, “Made in Bayelsa, Sold To The World:

Driving Prosperity Through Local Commerce,” at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa. While Korumene produces hair extensions under the brand “Bayelsa Dunaly Hair” and uses organic materials from plantain stems, Dan-Adere recycles plastic wastes to produce interlocked blocks.

Addressing 500 young participants at the event, the Bayelsa governor said the programme would be held annually. He explained that government would support the two beneficiaries with the credit facility through a financial institution, Premium Trust Bank, while the Commissioner for Finance would work out the modalities of the loan.

