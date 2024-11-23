Diri Approves N300,000 Grant For Bayelsa Law School Students

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has approved the payment of N300,000 each to students from the state enrolled in law school campuses across Nigeria.

The Governor made this disclosure on Friday during a meeting between the Bayelsa State Law Graduates Forum and the state government in Yenagoa.

Representing by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo SAN, Governor Durir disclosed that the grant reflects Diri’s commitment to education and aims to alleviate the economic hardship faced by students.

Dambo emphasized that the initiative is part of the governor’s effort to enhance the welfare of Bayelsa students while supporting their academic journey.

He saud, “The approval is a reflection of the Governor, Senator Douye Diri’s commitment to the education of Bayelsans.

“This grant is to help cushion the effect of the economic hardship in the country. It will aid your academic pursuit and also improve your welfare.”

Dambo further encouraged the students to remain focused on their studies to secure a bright future and bring pride to the state and their families.

Governor Diri’s administration has consistently prioritized education in Bayelsa State.

This latest initiative proves further his dedication to empowering young Bayelsans to achieve academic excellence despite prevailing economic challenges.

The grant comes as a timely intervention for law school students who often face financial pressures during their legal education.

It is expected to motivate them to excel academically while addressing their welfare needs.

