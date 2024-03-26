Diri Appoints SSG, CoS, 2 Others

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has approved the appointment of Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei as Secretary to the State Government (SSG). He also named Dr. Peter Pereotubo Akpe as the Chief of Staff (CoS), Government House. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, also stated that Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo, was appointed as the new Deputy Chief of Staff (CoS), Government House while Alabrah retained his position as CPS from the governor’s first tenure.

The governor’s spokesman stated that the appointments take immediate effect. Until this new appointment, Nimibofa Ayawei, a Professor of Analytical Chemistry, technocrat, public servant and university teacher was Executive Chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue, a position he has occupied since 2016.