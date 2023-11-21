Diri Advises NYSC Corps Members Against Induced Rejection, Truancy In Service

As the 2023 Batch B National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members round up their orientation, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has advised those deployed to the state not to engage in induced rejection, truancy, absenteeism and redundancy at their places of primary assignment especially in Government establishments.

The Governor who was speaking on Tuesday at Kaiama during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B” Stream I Orientation however assured them of adequate security and welfare during the service year.

Represented by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on NYSC Matters, Wisdom Poyeri, he said the security and welfare of corps members remain the top priority of the current administration.

“The government will continue providing a conducive environment for you to have a rewarding service year in Bayelsa state. I therefore direct all security agencies in the state to provide adequate security to corps members.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Okpalifo Obiageli Charity thanked the corps members and camp officials for their high level of discipline that ensured a hitch-free orientation course.

She also called on the corps members to emulate their predecessors by carrying out their duties diligently, describing primary and secondary assignments as important cardinal programmes of the Service year.

She thanked the Governor, government and good people of Bayelsa state for their immense support of the scheme and appealed to all corps employers to assist the corps members to quickly settle down to render quality services to the state.

Speaking on the essence of the orientation course, the State Coordinator urged corps members to use the lessons learnt such as patriotism, teamwork and resilience to contribute their own quota towards the progress and development of the country.

She advised them to remember at all times that they are ambassadors of the NYSC, their families and as well as institutions of graduation adding “You should therefore be wary of acts that can portray the scheme in a bad light”

She encouraged them to build on the skills acquired during the in-camp Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme in order to empower themselves for self-reliance in the future.