Directors Dismissed In Sweeping Industry Overhaul For Safety, Efficiency

All Directors of aviation agencies, including the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB), have been relieved of their appointments.

This was announced on Thursday by Odutayo Oluseyi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The affected Directors are instructed to promptly hand over their responsibilities to the most senior officers in their respective directorates, with strict compliance mandated.

This move, as outlined in the statement, aims to reposition the Aviation industry and enhance the safety and efficiency of air travel for Nigerians, aligning with the Renewed Hope agenda of the President.

Those who escaped the sledgehammer of this dismissal are the agencies’ Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers.