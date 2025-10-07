Directive To Cut Hajj Fare in Line With Renewed Hope Agenda – NAHCON

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Usman, alongside the Board, management, and staff of the Commission, has expressed relief and appreciation over President Bola Tinubu’s directive to reduce the cost of the 2026 Hajj, describing it as a major step in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

NAHCON commended President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for the decision, describing it as a thoughtful and timely intervention that will bring significant relief to intending pilgrims across the country.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, the Chairman said the President’s instruction to review Hajj fares downward demonstrates a government that listens and responds to the concerns of the people.

“It also reflects genuine empathy for the financial strain faced by many Muslims who dream of performing the sacred pilgrimage,” he said.

NAHCON also lauded the government’s call on intending pilgrims and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to take advantage of the current appreciation of the Naira by making early remittances. Acting promptly, as advised by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ibrahim Hadeja, after a meeting at the Presidential Villa, will help Nigeria secure the benefits of the stronger currency.

Professor Usman noted that the directive and the recommendation for early remittances reflect a deep understanding of NAHCON’s operational challenges and the economic realities facing pilgrims.

“This is another clear example of a responsive and people-focused administration that steps in with practical solutions, especially to support the Commission,” he added.

He emphasized that the directive reinforces President Tinubu’s consistent support for improving Hajj management in Nigeria through measures that make the exercise more affordable, transparent, and well-coordinated.

NAHCON assured that it will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the full implementation of the directive and deliver a smooth and rewarding 2026 Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims.

The Commission also urged intending pilgrims to hasten their payments once the new fare is announced, to enable State Pilgrims Boards to make early remittances. This, it said, will allow the Central Bank of Nigeria to apply the favorable exchange rate for Hajj services.