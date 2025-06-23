Direct Flights From Abuja To London Heathrow Begin Oct 26 – Keyamo

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, yesterday said Air Peace would begin direct flights to London Heathrow Airport from Abuja on October 26.

Keyamo made this known in Abuja in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood.

According to him, the landmark achievement follows sustained diplomatic efforts by the Federal Government to enforce reciprocity in international air travel agreements.

The minister said the breakthrough was the result of a strongly worded letter from the ministry dated August 1, 2024, to the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Rt. Hon. Louise Haigh.

In the correspondence, Keyamo demanded the immediate allocation of landing slots at Heathrow for Air Peace or risk reciprocal action.

The reciprocal action, he said, included a potential review of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic’s access to Lagos and Abuja airports.

He reiterated that Nigeria was only asserting its rights under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between both nations which guarantees reciprocal access and fair treatment for designated flag carriers

