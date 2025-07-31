Direct Distribution: Oil, Gas Suppliers Ask Tinubu To Caution Dangote

…lament N80 loss per litre

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to compel business mogul, Aliko Dangote, to play by the rules of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Raising fears over imminent loss of jobs should Dangote proceed with his plans to commence direct supply of petroleum products to retailers and major end users, the Association maintained it was not fighting Dangote neither was it against his refinery.

President of NOGASA Mr. Benneth Korie, who made the call at the Annual General Meeting of the Association yesterday in Abuja, noted that Dangote whom the Association has supported at different intervals to ensure his refinery got the best deals from government, had always worked in the interest of the people.

He said: “If you recall, three or four years ago NOGASA pleaded on behalf of Dangote refinery, that Mr. President intervene when there was rumour Dangote needs $1 billion to complete the refinery.

Our late President, Mohammed Buhari intervened, and at the end of the day, he got the money as God may have it, the refinery today is working.

“At the same time, we also pleaded with Mr. President to intervene in the issue of using dollar to buy crude oil from Nigeria, that he gives concession particularly to the Dangote refinery, to be taking that crude oil in Naira and Mr. President listened to all of us in Nigeria, too, that was approved.

“The good news comes when president Bola Tinubu came on board and today we’re enjoying crude oil with naira and at the same time, we pleaded that all the charges be paid in Naira.

Mr. President listened to us again and today, everything is in Naira no more dollar. “So today again, we are going to plead that Mr. President intervene in this matter by telling Dangote to slow down, go by the rules of the game.

Nobody is against the refinery. If there’s anybody that supported the Dangote refinery more than anybody, it’s NOGASA 100 per cent.