Direct Access To The President Makes The Job Easier —Dikko

The National Sports Commission led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko held a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa yesterday.

Also in the delegation were the DirectorGeneral Hon. Bukola Olopade and the SSA to the President of Grassroots Sports Development Adeboye Adeyinka.

Dikko is enthusiastic that the meeting with the president has given impetus to the Commission’s unflinching resolve to move Nigerian sports from consumption to production.

His words, ‘The president is very keen to do whatever is needed to drive the process.

For us to create the sports economy we are working on, he has to be the number one driver and be the one in the driving seat while we the professionals are providing the advice and the process.”

Considering the support extended by the president, Dikko opines that he and his team are condemned to succeed.

