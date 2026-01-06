Diplomats Praise Tinubu’s Efforts to Strengthen National Security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic approach to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges has been widely praised by the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) and the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration (IIEPEA).

The two international bodies made the commendation during a press conference in Abuja, where they presented their assessment in the “Report on the Ongoing War Against Terrorism in Nigeria.”

Presenting the report, UN-WCD Secretary-General, Ambassador Prof. Tunji John Asaolu, lauded President Tinubu for demonstrating exceptional political will in tackling insecurity across the country.

READ ALSO:

“Our findings show clearly that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gone beyond expectations in confronting terrorism. What remains is to remove internal bottlenecks that could undermine his efforts,” he said.

The two group also praised the recent collaboration between the country’s and the United States military commands, describing the recent joint operations in the North West region of the country as “precise, disciplined, and effective.”

Hailing the professionalism demonstrated during the recent joint military operation, Asaolu noted that the assessment revealed no civilian casualties despite the scale of the engagements. He said this outcome underscores the strict adherence to international rules of engagement by Nigeria’s security forces.

“We commend the United States military and the Nigerian Ministry of Defense for the progress achieved so far in degrading terrorist networks,” Asaolu said, noting that the collaboration has successfully weakened insurgent strongholds across multiple regions.

However, he acknowledged that the continued, unprovoked attacks on various communities indicate that terrorism has not been fully eliminated. He cited the recent bandit attack in Kasuwan-Daji, Niger State, where over 30 people were reportedly killed, as evidence that Nigeria’s security architecture still requires urgent recalibration.

The UN-WCD Secretary-General added that the incident reinforces the need for a “surgical cleansing” of the defense system, particularly targeting officials whose continued presence raises public suspicion or operational concerns.