Diplomats Plan Capacity Building, To Unveil League Of African Ambassadors

All is set for the inauguration of the League of African Ambassadors and High Commissioners as a Non- Governmental Platform with membership open to Ambassadors or High Commissioners of African descent who are at post, out of post, retired or active in service. The group, which pointed out that skilled and experienced human resources are being wasted in Africa as a result of retirement, tenure expiration or organisational restructuring, expressed worry that the continent is being denied the expertise or energy of people who can still contribute to the reshaping of Africa.

More specifically, the body flays a situation where well-trained and energetic diplomats with vast experiences in diplomacy who ought to continue contributing to Africa’s robust engagement with the world are underutilised either due to factors such as retirement, end of tour of duty or changes in the home governments. It is in view of this that the League of African Ambassadors has been birthed to create a sustainable platform for African diplomats, after completing their tenure, to continue deploying their wealth of experience in the service of Africa and the whole of humanity. Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia, Amb. Nwanne- buike Eze Ominyi, is the convener of the league.

The co-conveners include Amb. Khadija Iddrisu, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia; Amb. Ahmed El Samawi, Egyptian Ambassador to the Republic of Togo; Amb. Teferi Fi- kre, Ethiopia Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau; Amb. Steven Katuka, Zambia’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Namibia; and Amb. Joao Baptista Domingos, Angola’s Ambassador to Ghana. The much-awaited platform will afford Africa a credible and louder voice on the global scene while ensuring that the collective position on major and sundry issues that affect the continent is more respected.

The League will also provide a strong backbone to African leaders on the world stage. In his remarks, the convener, who is also the Dean of Nigeria Ambassadors and High Commissioners, Amb. Eze, said, “The proposed League of African Ambassadors is a clarion call to Your Excellencies to see that Africa still needs our services to help our countries and Africa at large even when our tour of duty comes to an end.” Speaking further on the rationale behind the League, Amb. Eze noted: “The aim is to create a sustainable platform for us at the end of our tenures to continue deploy- ing our wealth of experience in the service of Africa and the whole of humanity.