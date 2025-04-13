Diplomats In Unusual Season

Share

Following President Bola Tinubu’s recent nomination of ambassadors to champion Nigeria’s interest in the international arena, BIYI ADEGOROYE, in this analysis argues that competence should override political consideration in the appointment and posting

The news that the security agencies are vetting potential candidates to fill diplomatic roles in Nigeria’s 109 missions, 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 global consulates, recently indicates that the missions may enjoy a rebound close to two years into President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

But available information showed that the list is populated largely by politicians rather than career diplomats. Those familiar with the developments revealed that a former Minister of Aviation under the Obasanjo administration, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, and former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu are among the nominees.

While the list evidently boasts of some career diplomats, not a few former diplomats are of the opinion that this is a time for the Federal Government to shelve political patronage for professionalism and competence in the nomination of its envoys. According to them, competence, experience and requisite educational background should be the basis for appointment and posting.

They are of the view that national interest should take pre-eminence over party loyalty and affiliation in the nominations. The country’s economic and political interests should be ahead of other considerations at this period where technological advancement, trade and investment and cultural diplomacy are top contemporary issues on the global stage.

One of the former diplomats said: “If what we are hearing that the list is skewed towards politicians is anything to go by, it is so unfortunate. It means that the President needs to have more of the nation’s interest even at these critical times in the world’s history. The nation parades the best of career diplomats in the world as we speak. But the current development where career diplomats are largely neglected will demoralize these career diplomats the most, and worsen their current status.

“Some of the diplomats have served for 25 to 20 years in foreign missions, and would be retiring in the next few years, even some in another two months. Some of them have been expecting this posting in the last two years of this administration, but it has not come.

“Snippets from the current list reflect the policy of state capture by politicians who believe they should have all the appointments or install their cronies and loyalists, there at the expense of competence and national interest.”

Already, security checks are currently being carried by the DSS and only those who have been cleared would be announced. “The process is ongoing. I know that we should have a list before the end of this month (April),” one official revealed, preferring to remain anonymous as he was not authorised to speak to the press.

Another one said, “The vetting is not done centrally. It is based on the location of the nominees. Nominees have been reached to provide personal history and information such as where they attended school, what appointments they have held, and the like. So, it is by location.”

Poor Funding

Since the recall of all the ambassadors and high commissioners last year, almost 90 per cent of them foreign mission are reportedly operating minimally. Most of them were said to be rundown, indebted or requires $1billion to clear arrears and fully fund the nation’s missions worldwide. At a particular time, the Federal Government mulled the idea of merger or closure of many of the foreign missions.

Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, identified financial constraints, attributing the delay to “money problem.” He noted that the Tinubu administration “met a situation where foreign affairs was not being funded like it should be. Some loopholes are exploited by the likes of Binance. It is a money problem.

“There is no point sending out ambassadors if you do not have the funds for them to even travel to their designated countries and to run the missions effectively, one needs funding. Mr President is working on it, and it will be done in due course.”

“I understand that some of them don’t have serviceable vehicles. The last vehicles they bought were from 10 years ago. Some of them are broken down, and ambassadors cannot use such vehicles because they carry the image of the country. Some of them don’t even have power and running water. So, if you post ambassadors there today, you’re sending them to trouble.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, also attributed the delay to financial constraints.

It was not baffling, therefore, that the Federal Government voted N53bn to renovate 103 foreign missions, in the 2025 budget. To be affected are the chanceries, staff quarters, ambassadors’ residences, purchase of office furniture, and official vehicles.

A breakdown of the figures indicates that N554m is for the foreign mission in Abidjan; N812m for Banjul; N555m for Brazzaville; N558m for Port of Spain; N576m for Caracas; N624m for Kingston; N567m for Libreville; N409m for Buenos Aires, N899m for Niamey, among others.

Not too long ago, Nigeria’s ambassador to the World Trade Organisation, (WTO), Ambassador David Ademola Adejuwon sued the country before industrial court for its failure to pay its indebtedness. The Claimant filed this complaint against the Defendants (Ministry of Trade and Investment) on October 23, 2017 together with the accompanying processes.

He sought relief for the payment of the sum of $1,497,470.17 and N5,500,000.00, as Statutory repatriation entitlements of $48,082.17 being unpaid Foreign Service Allowance from September 2016 to August 2019 (30 months) at $15,786 per month in line with para. 5a of the Foreign Service Rules equals $568,296.00 only, and daily compensation for unlawful stoppage of his Foreign Service allowances from September 2016, to June 2021 while still in Geneva without payment of his repatriation allowance at $600 per day totaling $1,033,800.00 only.

Global economic uncertainty

Another major plank that should inform the appointment is the ability of the nominee to pursue Nigeria’s economic interest on the global stage in view of the current global economic uncertainty, occasioned by tariff war.

In recent times, US President, Donald Trump left no one in doubt regarding his America first policy and its impact on world trade. This has posed a real threat around the world. Also of interest are security issues in the Sahel and West Africa.

Besides, Nigeria needs energetic, youthful ambassadors who can pursue its interest assiduously, said a Foreign Affairs Editor of one of Nigeria’s newspapers. “You will recall that at one time in 2017, two retired Nigerian jurists in their late 70s were appointed as Nigeria’s High Commissioner for the UK and Ambassador to the United States, in what was viewed as a compensatory appointment. Indeed, one of them even died in the US at age 84, without making a major contribution to Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with the receiving state.

“This is the time to rethink the crop of people we appoint to represent the President. Nigeria should headhunt those who will pursue citizen diplomacy and attract foreign direct investment into the country,” he said.

Thorough screening

The Nigerian Senate may have it differently this time as the country of service of the diplomats may be attached to their name. This, however, should come with a greater task. “Unlike the usual take a bow and go screening pattern, especially for former Governors and Ministers, we want to see thorough screening on the nominee’s ability to deliver in the receiving state,” said the editor quoted earlier.

Nigeria deserves better and its Ambassadors and High Commissioners should be selected from the best in terms of statecraft, diplomacy and mystery of international politics. These are uncertain times and Nigeria needs diplomats for all seasons.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

