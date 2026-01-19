Diplomat Played Prominent Role In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector –Envoy

A retired career diplomat, Ambassador Ozo Nwobu, has said that the Co-Founder and Pioneer Managing Director, Prof Joseph Chukwurah Ezigbo, played a prominent role in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He stated that Ezigbo, who recently retired after 31 years of distinguished service, was instrumental in Falcon Corporation Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous gas companies, company evolving into a respected force in Nigeria’s gas sector, delivering energy solutions that power homes, industries, and businesses nationwide.

According to a statement yesterday, Nwobu, who in the course of his career served as Ambassador in Mozambique and Charge d’Affaires ai, in Cuba,spoke at the retirement ceremony of Ezigbo in Lagos.

The retired Nigerian career diplomat paid tribute to Ezigbo’s human-centred leadership and described him as a rare blend of professionalism and genuine connection.

He added that his career demonstrates that true leadership is measured by lives touched and relationships built. Nwobu said: “Professor Ezigbo exemplifies leadership rooted in service, empathy, nand integrity, leaving an imprint that extends far beyond titles and positions.”