Diphtheria: UNICEF Advocates For Wider Vaccination Coverage For Children

…Seeks additional US$ 3.3m for effective response

Against the background of the most severe diphtheria outbreak in the country, UNICEF Nigeria has alerted on the need to expand vaccination to prevent the disease in children.

Also, UNICEF Nigeria has said it needs to raise an additional US$ 3.3 million by the end of the year, to respond effectively to the diphtheria outbreak in the country.

Recall that the outbreak of Diphtheria outbreak has so far resulted in over 11,500 suspected cases, and more than 7,000 confirmed cases, and claimed the lives of 453 people, mostly children.

Most cases are children aged between 4 to 15 years who have not received even a single dose of the vital vaccine, laying bare the urgency of the vaccination situation in Nigeria.

However, UNICEF Nigeria has called on partners, stakeholders, and the international community to rally together to ensure that every child in Nigeria is reached with life-saving vaccines.

” The children’s agency emphasized the importance of strengthening routine immunization, community engagement, and health systems to avoid similar outbreaks in the future.”

UNICEF is providing urgent support to the Nigerian government in its efforts to combat the outbreak. A crucial part of this support includes the procurement of vaccines to support the government’s response.

“So far, on behalf of the government, UNICEF has deployed 9.3 million doses of diphtheria vaccines to affected states including Kano, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Kaduna, and Jigawa.

“Of these, four million doses have been dispatched to Kano, the epicenter of the outbreak. Another four million doses of vaccines are being procured and will be handed over to the government in the coming weeks.

“The devastating impact of this diphtheria outbreak is a grim reminder of the importance of vaccination. Nigeria is home to a staggering 2.2 million children who haven’t received even a single dose of vaccine – the second largest such cohort in the world.

“We must collectively take urgent actions to drastically reduce this number. Every child deserves protection from preventable diseases. This is not negotiable”, said Dr. Rownak Khan, UNICEF Representative