Diphtheria Scare: LASG Rolls Out Emergency Vaccination At King’s College

…as commissioner cautions against withdrawing students from school

Lagos State Government has commenced an emergency vaccination to curb the spread of the contagious Diphtheria disease in Kings College Lagos so as to safeguard public health.

According to a statement, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi has advised parents against withdrawing their children from their school in the affected school over fears of infection spread, warning that premature exits could compromise containment efforts.

He spoke during the vaccination of students and teachers as part of strategy to curb the spread of Diphtheria. He said: “We understand parents’ concerns, but removing students could lead to further spread.

“A child may appear well but still be incubating the bacteria. If they leave, they risk infecting family members or the wider community. “Right now, the school is almost functioning as an isolation center with professsional care on-site. It’s safer for them to remain here.”

Recall that the vaccination campaign aims to protect students, staff, and the wider school community while reinforcing public health measures to prevent further infections.

However, Abayomi led a delegation of top government officials, including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, and the Permanent Secretary, Lagos Health District III, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke, to the school for a comprehensive assessment situation and to oversee the vaccination exercise emphasised the urgency of the intervention.

He added: “We were very concerned about what’s going on at King’s College Annexe – an outbreak of diphtheria fever that has been ongoing for about ten days.

Unfortunately, the first case led to a tragic loss. “However, since identifying the outbreak, we have screened affected students, placed them on antibiotics and anti-serum, and I am pleased to report that all those receiving treatment are doing well.”

Abayomi in company of government delegation, school management, PTA executives and some members of the school alumni association inspected critical facilities within the school, including the dormitories, classrooms, kitchen, dining hall, sanitary areas, and waste disposal units as part of containment mea-sures.

While noting that the objective of the inspection tour was to evaluate risk factors and enforce improvements to sanitary conditions to reduce the chances of bacterial transmission, the Commissioner highlighted the role of crowded and poorly ventilated environments in the spread of diphtheria, which is transmitted via airborne droplets.

Abayomi noted that the Lagos State Government is working closely with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Education at the State and national level to manage the outbreak.

He said lessons from this incident would shape policy changes regarding vaccination protocols, boarding school hygiene, classroom density, and access to sanitation facilities.

Abayomi said: “This is a learning experience for us. We need to review policies on student accommodation, access to water, and sanitation standards in schools. “Our aim is to ensure that our children are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.”

