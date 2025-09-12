Diphtheria Outbreak Kills 10 Children In Niger

The Niger State Government has intensified response to the recent diphtheria outbreak in the Bida Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of at least 10 children in the state, the news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Ministry of Secondary Health Director of Public Health Dr Ibrahim Idris in a statement yesterday said the government had deployed Rapid Response Teams to the affected communities for active case detection, treatment, and follow-up.

He said: “We express deep regret over the loss of lives and extend our condolences to the affected families.

“The outbreak is under control, and aggressive response measures are ongoing.’’ Idris added that the ministry, in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and development partners, inaugurated mass vaccination campaigns targeting children most at risk of diphtheria.

He said: “Radio messages in English, Hausa, and Nupe are also being aired to sensitise grassroots communities about the disease.”

Idris emphasised that vaccination was not only an individual responsibility but a community one. He highlighted that when more than 80 per cent of the population was vaccinated, herd immunity would protect everyone.