Following the outbreak of Diphtheria in some communities, Kaduna State Government has out- lined its measures to curb the spread of Diphtheria in the state just as it also commended health workers for their prompt response. So far, no fewer than ten persons are said to have been killed and others have contracted the disease which broke out in Kafanchan town on Thursday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr. Muhammad Lawal Shehu, in a statement yesterday said, the “Kaduna State Ministry of Health on Thursday 20th July 2023 confirmed cases of the diphtheria disease in some communities in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area.

“This confirmation comes after several reports were made about residents in Takau Ward, Kafanchan A and Kafanchan B wards, exhibiting symptoms listed as difficulty in breathing, high fever, cough, general body weakness, sore Diphtheria Outbreak: Kaduna outlines measures to prevent spread throat, and neck swelling.”

The statement also said, “In line with other efforts, residents of Kaduna State are advised to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease and protect our communities. “Residents should ensure that they: Wash their hands frequently with soap and water, Avoid close contact with people who are sick, Cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, Stay home from work or school if they are sick, Stay active and walk every day to boost immunity and Report any suspected cases of diphtheria in their surrounding communities.”

The statement further said: “Upon learning about the unfortunate loss of lives in the affected communities, Senator Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State immediately directed the Kaduna State Ministry of Health to send an emergency team to investigate these cases. A preliminary report from the Ministry revealed that the outbreak of diphtheria in Kafanchan had its first recorded case in the beginning of July, 2023.