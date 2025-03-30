Diphtheria: Lagos Records 10 Confirmed Cases In 3 Months

Share

Lagos State Government has recorded 10 confirmed cases of diphtheria between January 1 and March 27, as health authorities intensify efforts to curb the outbreak.

In a statement issued, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said suspected cases have fluctuated over the period, with some days recording as many as 15 cases and others as few as one.

Providing an update on the outbreak over the weekend, the Commissioner revealed that laboratory tests conducted on 76 samples confirmed 10 positive cases, while 63 samples returned negative results.

“Another three samples collected on March 26 are still pending results,” he said.

Abayomi disclosed that the outbreak has been reported in multiple Local Government Areas (LGAs), with Eti-Osa being the most affected, recording 44 suspected cases.

According to him, other impacted LGAs include Alimosho, Badagry, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Ojo, Mushin, and Lagos Island, where various numbers of suspected and confirmed cases have been identified.

He emphasized that, in the interest of public safety, all confirmed cases are mandated to remain in admission for treatment.

He urged the public to cooperate with health authorities, noting that this measure is essential to preventing further transmission of the disease.

“As part of the state’s response, 21 individuals have received Diphtheria Antitoxin (DAT) treatment, with King’s College, Eti-Osa, accounting for the highest number of recipients—14.

“Other beneficiaries were from Lagos State Model School, Meiran, and various locations in Alimosho, Kosofe, and Badagry,” the Commissioner said.

Abayomi said that data analysis from outbreak reports shows that the outbreak peaked in the third, fourth, and tenth weeks of 2025, with four cases confirmed each week.

However, he noted that a decline in the number of cases in recent weeks indicates that containment measures may be yielding positive results.

“The State government has intensified contact tracing efforts, with 118 individuals identified as potential contacts of infected persons.

“Out of these, follow-up has been completed for 100 individuals, while 18 are still pending. Additionally, 36 individuals across affected LGAs have received prophylaxis to prevent further spread,” he said.

Abayomi noted that confirmed cases have been linked to locations such as King’s College in Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos State Model School in Meiran (Alimosho LGA), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Mushin, De-Emmaculate School in Mile 12 (Kosofe LGA), and Gbara Junior Secondary School in Eti-Osa LGA.

“These areas remain focal points for intensified interventions, including targeted vaccination campaigns and public awareness efforts,” he added.

The Commissioner reiterated that vaccination efforts targeting close contacts of index cases, suspected patients, and frontline health workers remain ongoing.

He disclosed that a total of 36,310 individuals have been vaccinated so far. This includes 7,473 individuals aged 9 to 17 years and 28,837 individuals aged 18 years and above, among whom 13,633 are healthcare workers.

He further disclosed that risk communication and public health sensitization efforts, which commenced at the onset of the outbreak, have been reinforced through community-based social mobilization and media campaigns.

As Lagos residents prepare for Eid-el-Fitr, Easter celebrations, and the second-term school vacation, the Commissioner urged strict adherence to precautionary measures. He advised the public to maintain high levels of hygiene, wash hands regularly, use sanitizers, and avoid crowded places.

He emphasized the need for prompt reporting of symptoms such as cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat, red eyes, neck swelling, and thick grey or white patches on the throat.

“Reporting these symptoms immediately can save lives and prevent further transmission of diphtheria,” he stressed, adding that treatment for suspected cases is available free of charge at designated government health facilities.

Abayomi commended the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his swift and strategic intervention in containing the outbreak.

He also acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF in providing technical assistance and resources to combat the disease.

He assured Lagosians that the State government, through the Ministry of Health and its partners, is intensifying surveillance, treatment, and prevention efforts. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates.

Residents are advised to stay informed and adhere to all public health advisories,” he said.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, urging them to cooperate with health authorities to mitigate the outbreak and prevent future occurrences.

