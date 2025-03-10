Diphtheria: Lagos Activates Emergency Response Committee

Share

The Lagos State Government has activated its Emergency Response Committee following the outbreak of diphtheria in the boarding house of King’s College, Victoria Island Annexe.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs at the state’s Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, advised the public not to panic, adding that an Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) has been activated to contain the outbreak and prevent undue fatalities.

Diphtheria is an infection of the throat caused by a bacteria that results in inflammation of the throat, fever, swollen neck glands and difficulty in breathing.

In addition, a toxin produced by the bacteria can cause failure of multiple organs, such as the heart, lungs and nerves.

Diphtheria is preventable by adhering to the full vaccination schedule, good hygiene, avoidance of crowded under-ventilated spaces and prompt treatment of infection with antibiotics and antitoxoid serum to neutralise the effect of the toxin on organs.

According to Abayomi, the index case, a 12-year-old boy, presented with sore throat and fever to the health facilities of the school on February 22, and was promptly referred and admitted to the paediatric emergency ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where he was promptly admitted and administered appropriate antibiotics and a full dose of diphtheria ant toxoid serum.

“Despite the timely intervention, the boy succumbed to progressive and irreversible inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) on March 6.

“Myocarditis is a severe and recognized complication of the bacterial infection caused by the toxin.

“The Commissioner noted that at the time of his death, an Emergency Operation Committee had already been activated, and 34 close contacts of the deceased student were already being closely observed for symptoms.

“Of these, 14 have developed symptoms consistent with diphtheria. In response, the affected students were transported to the Children’s Emergency Unit at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where they were screened by health professionals,” the Commissioner said.

Of the 14 that were examined,12 were determined to have developed early signs of Diphtheria and were admitted to receive antibiotics and the Diphtheria antitoxoid Serum.

No further cases have developed so far, and all 14 symptomatic students are recovering.

Abayomi noted that a preliminary inspection of King’s College Annexe by health officials uncovered areas where infection prevention and control (IPC) measures need to be improved, and that process will commence immediately.

The state government, in collaboration with Federal health agencies, are set to launch a targeted vaccination campaign for all consented students of the school (both the annexe on Victoria Island and the Main School in Igbosere), inclusive of all healthcare providers, to strengthen immunity against the deadly infection noting that this may likely expand statewide.

To ensure widespread public awareness, information leaflets detailing diphtheria symptoms, prevention, and early treatment options are being disseminated across all healthcare facilities in Lagos.

IThe state government is also preparing a public health announcement to sensitise Lagosians about the outbreak, warning them to watch out for symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, difficulty in breathing, and swollen neck glands.

Health authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) have been notified of the outbreak and are collaborating with Lagos State to coordinate an effective response.

Lagos has close to 500,000 doses of diphtheria vaccines in stock, which will be strategically deployed as part of the emergency response to high-risk locations.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will convene daily to assess the evolving situation and guide policy decisions.

Subsequent meetings will involve the Ministry of Basic and Tertiary Education as well as other stakeholders to enhance inter-sectoral coordination in tackling the outbreak.

Abayomi advised Lagos residents to prioritise good hygiene, avoid crowded environments, and seek medical attention immediately if experiencing diphtheria-like symptoms.

“Early detection and treatment can save lives. Let’s all work together to curb this outbreak and protect our communities,” he said.

The Commissioner of Health assured Lagosians that the outbreak is under control and there is no need to panic because measures will continue in earnest to protect citizens from infectious disease outbreaks.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

