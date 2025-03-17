Diphtheria Kills 1,319; 42,000 Suspected Cases Reported

Share

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says 1,319 deaths have been recorded in the country’s ongoing diphtheria outbreak.

It said this in its latest situation report from the National Diphtheria Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) published yesterday via its official website. The NCDC said that over 42,000 suspected cases had been reported across 37 states since 2022.

It said: “The report covered Epidemiological Week 10 of 2025. “It highlighted persistent challenges in tackling the disease, including low vaccination coverage, inadequate laboratory capacity and delayed case confirmation.”

According to the NCDC, Kano State accounts for 75 per cent of confirmed cases, with 18,108 out of 25,812. Other high-burden states include Bauchi (2,334), Yobe (2,408) and Katsina (1,501).

The public health agency said the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 5.1 per cent, meaning one in every 20 confirmed cases results in death.

It said: “In some states, the mortality rate is even higher Kaduna recorded the per cent, Plateau has 48 per cent, Lagos has 83 per cent and Adamawa has 80 per cent.”

In the latest reporting week, the agency said that 23 new suspected cases were reported – 20 in Lagos and three in Katsina.

It, however, said none has been confirmed yet, with 56.5 per cent of cases still unclassified due to delays in laboratory confirmation.

The NCDC said the Federal Government had launched reactive vaccination campaigns in high-burden states and intensified community engagement with traditional and religious leaders.

