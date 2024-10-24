Diphtheria Killed 1,191 In 17 Months – NCDC

Share

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that 1,191 persons have been killed by diphtheria since May 2023 in the country.

The National Diphtheria Emergency Operations Centre Incident Manager Muzzammil Gadanya said this on Wednesday in Kaduna during the National Intra-Action Review Meeting for Diphtheria Outbreak.

He said the country recorded suspected cases of more than 38,000 persons while the number of confirmed cases stood at 23,000.

Gadanya said the primary focus of the review meeting was to assess Nigeria’s current response mechanisms and strengthen coordination efforts to prevent further spread of the disease.

He, however, said that there was a significant reduction in diphtheria cases nationwide. Gadanya said vaccines were available for routine immunisation, emphasising the need for continued efforts to sustain progress in containing the disease.

