Diphtheria: Edo Records 3 Deaths, 6 Confirmed cases

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Cyril Oshiomhole, has disclosed that three deaths from Diphtheria have been recorded since the outbreak of the disease in the state.

Cyril disclosed this in Benin in an interview with journalists while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the state.

He said, “Since, we declared the outbreak of the disease, we have recorded 15 suspected cases.

“Out of these figures, we have recorded six confirmed cases and

three deaths”

The commissioner further disclosed that the state has recorded seven cases of dengue fever but with no death recorded.

According to Oshiomhole, the five confirmed cases of diphtheria were recorded in six local government areas of the state, adding there is no cause for alarm as the situation is under control.

The commissioner who noted that diphtheria is a vaccine preventable disease, called on parents to bring their children for vaccination against the disease.

“When there is low vaccine coverage, an outbreak like this would definitely happen and currently, we have 65 percent vaccine coverage, and we are going to carry out the vaccination of children”

He said to ensure adequate vaccine coverage, the Director General, National Centre for Disease Control, has graciously released 70 doses of anti-Diphtheria to the state while, the state governor Monday Okpebholo also secured another 20 doses from Delta State.

He said the state government has also donated IV fluid, bed, oxygen gas cylinder, personal protective equipment among others to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where infected persons are being treated.

Cyril said the state government will vaccinate children between aged 5 to 14, as teenagers who have been vaccinated are discovered to be affected by disease.

Cyril called on parents and teachers to observe their children and pupils at home and in school and act appropriately by taking those who are unwell to the hospital for prompt attention and treatment

He said the state raised the alarm of Diphtheria because teenagers who have been vaccinated earlier are down with the disease, adding that they have been proactive by taking the necessary measures before it gets out of hand.

He called on parents to bring their children for immunization against the disease, even as he said health workers are going round the churches and Mosques sensitizing the people on the need for vaccination.

He, however, advised the people to clean their environment, ensure personal hygiene, give social distance, cough on elbow, regular washing of hands, among others so as not to be affected with the disease.

