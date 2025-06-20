Diphtheria: Edo Government Donates Hospital Beds, Others To UBTH

Share

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole yesterday said measures have been put in place to combat the outbreak of Diphtheria.

Recall that two persons were confirmed dead, while others were hospitalised at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in the recent outbreak of the disease earlier this month.

Oshiomhole, at a meeting in Edo State Government House, Benin City, said that the government has made donated medical items to UBTH.

He listed the items to include hospital beds, mattresses, oxygen cylinders, intravenous fluids, and erythromycin among others.

Dr. Oshiomhole added that the state received support of 20 doses of Diphtheria antitoxins from Delta State Government.

“We also want to commend the UBTH, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and development partners such as UNICEF, WHO for their collaborative efforts and provision of technical support to combat the disease.

“NCDC provided the state with diphtheria antitoxins and intravenous erythromycin and other logistics.

“In addition, NCDC team is presently on ground to do verbal autopsy of some of the current victims of the Diphtheria outbreak,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr. Coulsen Oisokhai, called for collaboration with civil society organisations and development partners to strengthen relationships.

