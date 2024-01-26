Dior Bag Gift Shakes South Korea’s Ruling Party

T he controversy over South Korean First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, allegedly accepting a luxury bag gift has thrown its ruling People Power Party (PPP) into disarray. Spy camera footage released late last year appeared to show a pastor presenting a Christian Dior bag to her.

The bag is said to cost 3m won ($2,200; £1,800). Some analysts say the scandal threatens the prospects of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s party in April’s elections. Voters want an explanation from Yoon, polls show, while the opposition has used the issue to attack him, reports the BBC.

The video, published by left-wing YouTube channel ‘Voice of Seoul’, is reported to have been secretly filmed by the pastor Choi Jae-young using a camera embedded in his watch. South Korean law makes it illegal for public officials and their spouses to receive gifts worth more than 1m won at one go, or a total of 3m won within a fiscal year. The scandal has also caused rifts within Yoon’s party.