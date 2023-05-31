Diogo Dalot Signs New 5-Year Contract With Man United

Manchester United have confirmed that defender Diogo Dalot has signed a new contract with the club until June 2028 with the option for a further year.

Dalot has enjoyed a strong season under new United coach, Erik ten Hag and the Dutchman has been keen to get a deal over the line for the Portugal international who is predominantly a right full-back but also capable of playing on the left side.

United have agreed terms after several months of negotiations with the player and his representatives, and Dalot has now signed on the dotted line to take his contract beyond next summer. The original deal initially ran until 2023, though United have utilised a one-year extension clause in the contract to give them more time to find a long-term agreement.

The agreement has now been found and is an early boost for United’s summer plans. Marcus Rashford and David de Gea are expected to follow Dalot in extending their own deals in due course.

Speaking to United’s club channels, Dalot said: “Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football

“We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years, and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined.

“As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now. I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve our aims and make the fans proud of this team

“That drive continues this week with everyone intensely focused on preparations for the FA Cup final.”