Dino Melaye Withdraws From PDP, Blames Party Impotence

Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West, has formally parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), attributing his decision to what he described as the party’s persistent failure to provide credible leadership and good governance.

Melaye, who was the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2023 Kogi State election, said his decision came after careful reflection on the party’s current direction and overall state.

In the resignation letter dated July 4, 2025 — and addressed to the PDP Ward 1 Chairman in Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State — Melaye declared his immediate exit from all party-related activities. He made the announcement public via his official X handle on Thursday.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party at all levels of involvement.

“This decision has become imperative due to the lack of potency and capacity by the party to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation”, he wrote

“Having carefully reflected on the state of the party, I can no longer in good conscience participate in the activities of the parties or lend my support to her agenda.”

He further requested that his resignation be regarded as a complete and final withdrawal from all levels and organs of the party.

“In view of the above, please consider this as my formal withdrawal from the party and all its activities at all levels with immediate effect,” he continued

Melaye concluded by thanking the party for the privilege to have served under its banner during his membership tenure.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve under the platform during my period of membership,”