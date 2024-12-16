Dino Melaye Questions Bishop Abioye’s Absence At Shiloh 2024

Share

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has raised concerns about Bishop David Abioye’s absence from the just-concluded 2024 Shiloh.

New Telegraph reports that Shiloh is the annual prophetic gathering of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winner Chapel.

Taking to his social media page, Melaye expressed his disappointment and questioned the leadership decisions within the church, particularly regarding what he described as Bishop Abioye’s “Forced retirement.”

In his statement, Melaye said, “I did not attend Shiloh 2024 because Shiloh without Bishop Abioye is somehow.

“I can’t understand why Bishop Oyedepo, who is older, is not retired, and it is Bishop Abioye who is younger that should be forcefully retired. God did not retire Abioye, only Oyedepo did. Let’s watch.”

The comments have drawn significant attention, as Bishop Abioye has long been regarded as a key figure in the church and a trusted second-in-command to its founder, Bishop David Oyedepo.

His absence from the event has sparked questions about the leadership dynamics and succession planning within the ministry.

Shiloh remains one of the most anticipated annual events for members of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners’ Chapel.

Bishop Abioye’s absence this year has led to widespread speculation about changes in the church’s hierarchy.

While Bishop Oyedepo continues to lead the ministry at an advanced age, critics like Melaye argue that the decision to sideline Bishop Abioye undermines his decades of service and influence within the church.

However, supporters of Bishop Oyedepo have defended the decision, stating that leadership transitions within the church are often divinely inspired.

Those on the other side of the debate share Melaye’s sentiments, describing the development as controversial.

Observers believe the absence of Bishop Abioye at Shiloh 2024 may have broader implications for the unity of the church and its leadership structure.

His strong following within the ministry could play a role in shaping the church’s future dynamics.

