Dino Melaye Fires Back Over Attack On Him (Video)

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has slammed veteran Nigerian music legend and TV presenter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, better known as Charly Boy over the latter’s recent attack on him.

New Telegraph reports that Charly Boy mocked senator Dino Melaye over the lawmaker’s constant show of wealth on the internet.

Charly Boy’s comment followed the lawmaker’s recent video where he claimed that “There’s no one else like me. I’m limited edition”.

Reacting, Charly Boy said Dino might be depressed amid his wealth, noting that “not all mental illnesses are noticeable”.

In response to Charly Boy’s comment, Dino in a video he shared on Facebook on Thursday claimed that the musician’s destiny has been caged.

According to Dino, Charly Boy only wanted to use his name to gain popularity.

He said, “I heard he has a leaking roof but he has no money to fix it. He places a whole big bike in front of his house like a statue and he doesn’t see that as a show off.

“He wanted to use my name to gain popularity because his destiny has been thrown inside freezer”.

Watch video:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16hqonB

